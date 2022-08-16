Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

A strike took out Al-Qaeda leader X, accused of being one of the leaders behind 9/11, in Afghanistan.  The first question most have is whether such attacks make us safer or not.  A top-notch LaGrange College student’s paper for a national undergraduate research conference provides some answers.

