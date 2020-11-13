A few odd and end thoughts and questions from college football…
1. Has the Big 12 fallen behind the other conferences in terms of offense or have their defensive coordinators finally begun to catch on to the high scoring opponents they face each week? It’s weird the Big 12 has always been so “offense-first” and now teams like Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and West Virginia all appear to have better units on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Maybe the answer is this conference is just down from a talent standpoint all the way around.
2. I know Georgia has had a litany of injuries, but the Bulldogs defense is certainly not living up to the hype. In the Dawgs’ past three games, both ’Bama and Florida have thrown for more than 400 yards on that vaunted D. Before that game against the Tide, Georgia had not surrendered a 400-yard passing game since 2009! This stat also tells us the best defense in the SEC is now a high-powered offense. Strange times we live in a far cry from the “defense wins championships” mantra the SEC was built on.
3. Despite being injured on the opening kickoff against Tennessee three weeks ago, Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle is still third in the conference in receiving yards. Incredible.
4. Pundits will try to disparage Notre Dame’s win over Clemson since Heisman hopeful Trevor Lawrence was sidelined for the game, but his replacement — true freshman DJ Uiagalelei — threw for 439 yards which is the most the Irish have ever allowed.
5. I doubt ’Bama and Auburn fans would trade their starters for these guys, but transfers Taulia Tagovailoa and Malik Willis are playing at a very high level at Maryland and Liberty, respectively.
6. Clemson’s Travis Etienne almost had a kick-six off of a short, missed field goal from Notre Dame. Etienne was tackled by Notre Dame’s holder is from…. Tuscaloosa. That player’s last name? Bramlett.
7. Northwestern is 3-0. Penn State is 0-3. That is 2020 in a nutshell.
