When I was Gov. Fob James’ Appointments Secretary in 1995, there was a woman who insisted we find qualified women and get them appointed to various positions in state government. It’s good to see that woman is practicing what she was preaching because that woman was Kay Ivey, now soon-to-be the longest-serving governor of our state.

Tags

Columnist

Chapman is an award-winning writer, an experienced public speaker and a leading authority in the political and public relations arena.

Recommended for you