The Auburn Tigers had every intention of conducting four practices last week culminating in a scrimmage Saturday. That didn't happen. Instead, they practiced Tuesday then had to cancel the rest of the week due to "COVID-related" issues.
As it turned out, nine players tested positive and at least seven more were isolated due to direct contact. Gus Malzahn made reference to an unspecified position group that was hit so hard it made practice nearly impossible.
This shouldn't come as a great surprise to anyone. With tens of thousands of students back on campus, there are going to be unavoidable interactions and possible transmission of COVID-19. It's simply the reality of living in 2020 having made the decision to move forward with college football. Whether the decision is right or wrong is immaterial, it's just reality. I wholeheartedly believe it's the right decision, but I'm also open to the possibility I'm wrong. These decisions will be judged by history. All anyone can do is make the best decisions possible in the moment and move forward.
Auburn is practicing this week with an apparently shorthanded roster. Again, this is the reality of 2020 college football. It's more than likely going to happen to every team at some point and they will have to deal with it as best they can. For lack of a better term, this whole season is going to be a battle of attrition. Attrition warfare is a military strategy whereby one agent "attempts to win a war by wearing down the enemy to the point of collapse through continuous losses in personnel and material."
Now, I'm certainly not comparing college football to the seriousness and horrors of war, but we as human beings are in a battle against COVID-19. The virus is not powerful enough to overwhelm humanity with a decisive victory by any stretch of the imagination. It tries to grind us down and prolong the war as long as possible, so we lose our resolve. There may come a time when it is simply inappropriate to continue to play college football in 2020. We're not there yet.
I have already talked about the challenges facing this Tiger team in the best of circumstances like breaking in a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line and a new secondary. Spring football would have been an ideal opportunity for the players to familiarize themselves with Chad Morris and his system. It's always a great time for young players to get a feel for football at the college level and build camaraderie with their teammates. Of course, there was no spring football this year. Building an offensive line has as much to do with chemistry as it does physical strength and agility. Those things are built outside of practice as well, but fall camp is when they are solidified. It's going to be a huge challenge for Malzahn, the coaching staff and the players to forge on this week, but adversity builds character and Kentucky will be ready to play on September 26 whether Auburn is or not. The thing about attrition warfare is it tends to favor those with the most resources. College football teams with the most depth are always at an advantage against those with the least. However, this season depth may actually be the most important factor of them all.