About this time every year, I burrow deep down into the bottom of my closet and dust off my old crystal ball.
Not a lot of people know this but I spent some time as a fortuneteller at Coney Island, New York, back in the 1970s honing my seer skills. A talent like this could be dangerous in the wrong hands, so I typically flex my prophetic muscles only once a year.
I’ll admit I certainly have my work cut out for me in 2020. This will undoubtedly be the most difficult challenge of my career.
Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the world of sports in general, I will now make 10 ridiculously early, yet incredibly accurate, predictions about the upcoming college football season.
Take these to the bank — just be sure to use the drive-thru teller.
1. The college football season will begin on time and will play a full schedule culminating with a playoff and national champion.
2. South Carolina backs up a 4-8 season in 2019 with a 6-6 season in 2020. The fans and the administration run out of patience with coach Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks represent the SEC in the Birmingham Bowl but with an interim head coach.
3. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix benefits from new offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ tutelage throwing for 3,414 yards eclipsing Dameyune Craig’s all-time single-season record. He also tosses 25 touchdowns in his sophomore season, second only to Cam Newton in 2010.
4. LSU got its national championship season rolling last year with an early win at Texas. The Longhorns will make the journey to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this season in Week 2. Although the Tigers have experienced massive losses to the roster, they defeat Texas, 34-30, proving again Texas is not back.
5. Seth Williams becomes Auburn’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Ronnie Daniels in 1999. Auburn’s tight end position also catches more passes in 2020 than in the previous three years combined.
6. The quarterback competition for Alabama carries over into the season opener against USC. Mac Jones throws for 311 yards and four touchdowns against the Trojans and is named the starter the following Sunday.
7. DJ Williams leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,137 yards. True freshman Tank Bigsby is the second leading rusher with 493 yards.
8. Mississippi State will enter the Egg Bowl 6-5 and Ole Miss will enter 5-6. The Rebels will win a very contentious and entertaining game, 41-40, redeeming last season’s fire hydrant urination debacle and ensuring a bowl game.
9. North Carolina loses to Auburn in Week 2 in Atlanta but goes 10-2 overall and wins the Coastal Division in the ACC. They lose to Clemson in the ACC championship game.
10. Ohio State and Clemson both go undefeated and meet for the national championship. The Buckeyes are a slight underdog but upset the Tigers 34-26 to win the national title.