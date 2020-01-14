Mr. Martin Thomas Sweat
1986 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. Martin Thomas Sweat, 33, will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Sweat passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1986 in Greenville, South Carolina to Martin Odell Sweat and Kay Yates Swafford. He was a talented tattoo artist and rapper who also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He loved people, especially his family, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kayla Sweat; mother, Kay Yates Swafford; daughters, Karmel Grace Sweat and Allene Sweat; son, Martin Thomas Sweat, Jr.; sister, Jessica Morgan (Matthew) of Cragford, AL; half-sister, Mary Pippin; half-brother, Marvin Sweat; and best friend, Roger Champion (Claudia).
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.