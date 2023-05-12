Yes, Mom's special day is...TOMORROW! And that's a really big deal down here in the south. Did you know Alabama Has 370,210 self-confessed 'Mama's Boys'? And you know what they say about a man who loves his Mama...
What's not to love about SUPER MOMS. They can do everything and look pretty confident doing it.
According to a recent survey, here are the TOP 5 SKILLS MOMS ARE CONFIDENT THEY HAVE
Problem-solving - 52%
Nurturing - 50%
Multitasking 41%
Organization/time management - 36%
Communication - 34%
And who do you think is America's favorite mom? She beat out Katy Perry, Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, and Morticia Addams. Wait...what? You'll just have to read about it here.
This survey by Craft Coffee Spot says the average Alabamian can only go 19 days without coffee or alcohol, so make sure Mama is well stocked. But beware the price tags. Here's how inflation has hit the standard gifts.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a look at our online calendar.
