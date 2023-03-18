It's Sunshine Week! What the heck is Sunshine Week? It was pretty sunny most of the week, but Sunshine Week is not a weather forecast. It's actually a big deal. You can read Lizi's column about why it's a big deal.
In a nutshell, Sunshine Week is about freedom of information. While the Freedom of Information Act became law in 1966, a decade later following all the broohaha from Watergate, the need was seen for even more government transparency and accountability. That brought about the Government in the Sunshine Act of 1976. In other words, the public has a right to know what their is government doing. The act is also known as the Open Meetings Act which requires things like your city council having to have public meetings to do their business.
As this year’s #SunshineWeek wraps up today, be sure to thank your local journalists, civic groups, educators, elected officials, and members of the public that stand for open, accountable, transparent government. It's your right to know.
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY FROM MIDNIGHT
THROUGH 10 AM CDT...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From Sunday midnight through 10 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
