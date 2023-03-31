Not only was the hail really big in Camp Hill, but somewhere in this photo gallery is the clue to a cheater. That's right, reporter Will Marlow inadvertently captured a photo of a husband's vehicle somewhere it should not have been, and his wife saw it. Oops. Be sure to check the forecast before your next rendezvou.
Water and electricity don't mix, but that dangerous combination happened on Lake Martin. ALEA issued this notice following last weekend's storms.
It rained a lot! And you know those warnings you hear after a major rainfall about not trying to drive through standing water or crossing a flooded bridge? There's a reason for that. First responders were called to rescue a driver from his vehicle Monday morning after it was swept off a flooded bridge on County Rd 89.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The zoo released this statement shortly after the storm passed. "Several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure."
Be safe out there. Weather permitting, here's what's happening around the area this weekend.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.