Don’t let another summer go by without visiting the best America has to offer: its national Parks. Of course, some parks are better suited for summer visits than others, so take a look at this curated list to make the best of the season. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

10 Top Places to Camp This 4th of July Weekend

Well, okay, I suppose planning a vacation shouldn't be a side note. It should be front and center. Know where you're going. How you're going to get there. How long you'll be there. Where you're going to stay. What clothes and other items you'll need. What kind of food you'll eat. That's actually a lot of planning. Maybe too much, especially if you do it often. 

Tripadvisor has updated its list of the top 25 most popular beaches around the world, and 10 beaches in the U.S. were featured. The list was created by looking at reviews left on the travel company’s website in the last 12 months. Here are the top 10 best beaches in the U.S. according to Tripadvisor. Saint Pete Beach in Florida is the perfect place to watch the sunset. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii was highly rated for snorkeling and whale watching. Tripadvisor users said that Moonstone Beach in California is a great place to find precious and semi-precious stones. Wailea Beach in Wailea, Hawaii has “breathtaking views of the Maui coast”. Guided day trips are the most popular activity at Cannon Beach in Oregon, thanks to its tide pools and sea creatures. Tripadvisor users love Napili Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii for its natural reef, as its marine life is often visible. Other beaches featured on the list include Ogunquit Beach in Maine and Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hawaii. As well as Madeira Beach in Florida and Kailua Beach Park in Hawaii.

The summer travel season has begun and these experts share their vacationer predictions. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Everybody wants to take a summer vacation, but the cost can stop the fun. Forbes Advisor analyzed destinations around the US and found these to be the best deal based on airfare, average hotel rate, average car rental cost, and average meal price.It might surprise you, but Orlando Florida was in the third place position. This is, of course, if you do something other than the big theme parks.Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Travel search engine Kayak surveyed 1,000 people to determine the unspoken rules you should always follow when flying. While 88% of travelers think it’s okay to recline your seat on a plane, one third say it should be reserved for long or overnight flights. 57% of people believe that armrests are for sharing and the person in the middle seat should not claim both of them. The majority of respondents believe that socks should always be kept on during a flight. 92% of travelers think it’s inappropriate to bring foods with a strong smell onto an airplane. While 70% of people believe it’s impolite to watch or listen to something without headphones during a flight. Most respondents think it’s important to respect everyone’s personal space, so you should never put your feet on the seat in front of you. Following these unspoken air travel rules will promote a more comfortable and respectful environment for all passengers

People come from all around the world to visit these amazing US landmarks and for a good reason. Here are four US tourist attractions that live up to the hype. The Statue of Liberty is arguable the most iconic landmark in the US. It is a national monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2019, a Statue of Liberty Museum was opened to highlight the history and impact of the iconic landmark. Niagara Falls is a gorgeous state park with several fun activities for families. The free observation tower has amazing views of Bridal View Falls with Horseshoe Falls. While the Maid of the Mist boat tour brings you straight into the white water spray. Walt Disney World Resort is twice the size of Manhattan and another great vacation idea for families. It has four theme parks, two themed water parks, a shopping and entertainment complex and over 25 resort hotels. You can’t travel to San Francisco without taking some time to admire the beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge. The Presidio national park is located on the south side of the bridge. It has 24 miles of hiking trails, eight overlooks and multiple picnic areas with amazing views of the bridge.
World of Barbie invites guests into a life-size version of Barbie's house and camper van.

Barbie has been popular for years, but with a new movie release, fans are reliving their childhood dreams, and now they have a chance to stay at her DreamHouse in Malibu. Airbnb has announced that they have a Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent, but it’s actually Ken’s DreamHouse! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Celebrate Freedom 2023

Make plans to come July 3rd @ 6:00pm for this free. COST: FREE FREE FREE!

