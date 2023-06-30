Don’t let another summer go by without visiting the best America has to offer: its national Parks. Of course, some parks are better suited for summer visits than others, so take a look at this curated list to make the best of the season. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Well, okay, I suppose planning a vacation shouldn't be a side note. It should be front and center. Know where you're going. How you're going to get there. How long you'll be there. Where you're going to stay. What clothes and other items you'll need. What kind of food you'll eat. That's actually a lot of planning. Maybe too much, especially if you do it often.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 108 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.