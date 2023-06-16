"Why don't skeletons fight each other? They don't have the guts!"
Yes, dear readers, it's time to honor the masters of dad jokes, the unsolicited champions of embarrassing dance moves, and so much more.
Armed with duct tape, a toolbox, and a gleam in their eyes, they embark on projects that leave us scratching our heads in disbelief.
Picture your dad strutting down the street in socks and sandals, topped with an eye-catching combination of plaid shorts and a Hawaiian shirt that could give even the boldest fashionista a run for their money. And when it comes to serious stuff, like "THE TALK" and such, Dad chats can get a little awkward.
In case you haven't looked at a calendar lately, tomorrow is Dad's Day. Do you have his gift yet? I know, he probably said he didn't need anything, save your money. And let's face it, Dads can be hard to buy for. But you know you have to do something to honor the unwavering support, love, advice giving, terrible dance moves, and other embarrassing antics.
No worries, we've got you covered. Here are some gifts Dad will love, and a few more gift ideas, and even some last minute gifts. (Which of course, it is last minute, so that might be the best place to start.)
So, as we celebrate Father's Day, let's remember to cherish these hilarious moments, because after all, our laughter is the best gift we can give Dad.
Happy Father's Day, you magnificent dad-joke-telling, toolbox-wielding, fashion trailblazing heroes!
