The Alabama Department of Public Health recorded 620 COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County in the week leading up to Monday, nearly 90 new cases per day. Last week, the county beat its delta-variant record; at this rate, it’s set to double that record by tomorrow.
"It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably, or most of them," state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a press conference Tuesday.
But at Russell Medical Center, hospitalizations have yet to reach the delta-variant levels that forced the hospital to extend its ICU ward into the hallway. Last week, the ICU was 85 percent full on average (compared to 157 percent in August), according to federal data. Twenty percent of those patients were COVID-positive.
For most — particularly the vaccinated and boosted — an omicron-variant infection will bring, at worst, 5-10 days' quarantine and "pasty congestion."
Gateway to Lake Martin
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Ed Collari weighed in in an AL.com article on Alabama's comparatively low tourism spending, citing Alexander City's recent budget cut to Lake Martin Tourism Association.
"When leadership in a city changes, there are other changes that come with it. That includes cutting funding to Lake Martin Tourism Association," Collari told AL.com. "It makes it more challenging to promote tourism and what happens to the overall local economy here."
He also registered some tactful disagreement, stating, "We are [a] tourism destination. It makes sense to have as many resources as you can in sharing the message."
Bullet points
• Day one of drive-thru COVID-19 testing was an eventful one at Russell Medical Center Thursday, with a false fire alarm followed by a report of a smoky odor coming from the surgery department. Both were called off without incident.
• Eleven Alabama residents have been arrested so far for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including William Wright Watson, the 23-year-old bearded Auburn man seen beside "QAnon Shaman" inside the Capitol building.
• Offensive rebounding played a key factor in Dadeville's boys basketball win over Horseshoe Bend Tuesday, despite the absence of forward Jordan Rambo, who averages 10 boards per game. Rambo is expected to return to the court later this week.
• Overheard on the scanner: a longhorn cow was reported wandering up Campground Road Monday.
