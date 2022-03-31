Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
The Tallapoosa County Commission, state house and senate, district attorney and two Tallapoosa County Board of Education seats are up for reelection this year, but most go unchallenged.
But there are still a few decisions to make at the local level, mainly between different shades of red.
In District 27, Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), with a constituency now stretching further into Tallapoosa County, faces one Republican challenger — Auburn city councilman Jay Hovey — in the May 24 primary. Whoever the Republican nominee is will then face Democrat Sherri Reese in November.
Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr, in his first race as a Republican, faces Tallassee attorney Mike Segrest this May.
Meanwhile past commissioner Frank Tapley, from 1998-2002 and 2006-2014, is once again seeking the New Site-area District 3 seat he lost to Tallapoosa County Commissioner John McKelvey, the only commissioner to go challenged this year. The two will face off in the Republican primary.
Alabama has a May 9 voter registration deadline for the primary, June 6 for the runoff (June 3 if hand delivered) and Oct. 24 for the general election in November.
Bullet points
• For the most part, Tallapoosa County residents were spared by the early-morning storm Thursday with only a handful of outages as of this morning, according to Alabama Power's interactive map.
• Alexander City kids have their work cut out for them with over 400 eggs to be found this Saturday, at The City of Outreach Church's second-annual Eggstravaganza. The egg hunt and festivities will be on Ann Street from 2-5 p.m.
• Reminder: today is the last day of March. Don't be fooled tomorrow.