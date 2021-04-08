Wyllogene Baker Jordan Bolan
1929-2021
Graveside Home Going Celebration in Honor of Wyllogene Baker Jordan Bolan will be held at the Mellow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jerry Wheeles and Randy Anderson officiating and the great grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Wyllogene Baker Jordan Bolan was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny (Tige) Merrill Jordan of Mellow Valley, AL; her second husband Eldridge Bolan of Alexander City, AL; her parents Herbert O. and Leola Leftwich Baker of Mellow Valley. Also, her sisters Margalene Morris of Ashland, AL; Ivilyn Johnston of Ashburn, GA; Regina McClain of Sylacauga, AL; Lalavaugh Grizzard of Carrolton, GA.
Wyllogene is survived by one sister, Narvazelle Baker Blocker of Alexander City, AL.
She was the devoted and loving mother of two children, Dr. Johnny Wayne Jordan, wife Mary Wheeles Jordan of Anderson, SC, and Rita Jordan Wheeles, husband Reverend Jerry Wheeles of Alexander City, AL.
She was the Proud Grandmother of two grandsons, Jason Scott Jordan, wife Robyn Miller Jordan of Clemson, SC, and Shane Michael Wheeles, Sr., of Alexander City, AL. She was also the Loving Grandmother and role model for two Granddaughters: Kelly Jordan Augustin of Indian Land, SC, and Shawna Wheeles Woodruff, husband Jeromy Woodruff of New Site, AL.
Wyllogene was blessed with seven Great-Grandchildren: Michael Shane Wheeles, Jr. (25) of Fort Bragg, NC; Joshua Bradley Jordan (21) of Powdersville, SC; Briana Kate Augustin (20) of Charlotte, NC; Andrew Scott Jordan (19) of Powdersville, SC; Lauryn Elizabeth Haynie (19) of Auburn, AL; Josiah Jordan Augustin (18) of Indian Land, SC and Abigail Reese Jordan (14) of Powdersville, SC. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly and her beloved pets, Zoey and Mulligan.
Wyllogene Baker Jordan Bolan was born on January 24th, 1929 in Mellow Valley, Clay County, AL, where she grew up on the family farm. She attended school at Mellow Valley High School where she played on the girls’ basketball team. Upon her graduation in 1946, she married ‘Tige’ Jordan, May 12, 1946, and she started her career at Russell Corporation in Alexander City, AL. During her years at Russell, she worked on the spinning machines, was a supervisor for the Ashland, AL plant, and an Inspector for the High-Tech division. She retired in 1994 with 47 years of service. In 1993 she was married to Eldridge Bolan and moved to Alexander City.
Wyllogene was a member of Mellow Valley Baptist Church and later attended Calvary Heights Baptist Church in Alexander City. Her favorite bible verse was “I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me”- Philippians 4:13
Wyllogene enjoyed many hobbies including traveling, reading, sewing, playing dominoes, good music and dancing. However, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends telling stories from her family history and heritage and telling funny jokes, usually over a good meal. She was strong-willed, witty, loyal, and hardworking and she advised her loved ones to lead their lives with the same traits. She loved with a fierce tenderness that continues to reverberate through her family always.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to:
Mellow Valley School Alumni and Friends Association or Mellow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Mike Bailey, 986 Bailey Road, Cragford, AL 36255 or to a charitable organization of your choice.
The family of Wyllogene Baker Jordan Bolan would like to thank the many family and friends for the outpouring of prayers, love, care and concern and every act of kindness during her peaceful time of transition from her Earthly Home to her Heavenly Home on April 8, 2021. A special thank you to, the nurses and staff of Russell Medical Center, Dr. Hinkle, Chapman Health Care, Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation, Southern Care Hospice, and Emcompass Health Hospice for the loving care for our mother and our family.
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. “Earth Hath No Sorrows that Heaven Can Not Heal”
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.