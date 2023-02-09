unnamed (1).png

Funeral Service for William M. Munsey will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Albert Pike, officiating with interment following in Hillview Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

