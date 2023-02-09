Funeral Service for William M. Munsey will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Albert Pike, officiating with interment following in Hillview Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
William Merle Munsey was born on June 10 1934 in Gaston, Indian to Mildred Mae Gabel Munsey and Clarence Earl Munsey. Mr. Munsey was a very proud veteran. He enjoyed talking about all the places he went to such as Bamberg, Germany and Fort Sherman. He was a coin collector and enjoyed showing off all the different coins he collected throughout the years. Mr. Munsey enjoyed baking and always made sure to have a chocolate cake, cherry pie and peanut butter fudge on hand. He enjoyed watching old westerns such as Gunsmoke while doing his word search puzzles with his dog always by his side.
Mr. Munsey was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Clarence Munsey, his grandparents, Charles and Charlotte Munsey, his sister, Sue Aldrich and his son, Scottie Munsey.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
William Merle Munsey passed away peacefully in his home on February 4 2023 with his youngest daughter, Roxann Munsey, and his youngest granddaughter, Kaylee Munsey, by his side.
Mr. Munsey is survived by his children, Charles Munsey (Dana), Mike Munsey (Tammy), Arlene Brown (Danny), Darlene McDonald (Criag), Roxann Munsey; his sister, Marilyn Hower; his grandchildren, Taylor Munsey, Andy Hill, Ryan Munsey, Lynn Hill, Amanda Chandler, Courtney Chandler, Mike Munsey, Hunter Brown, Tiffany Munsey, Daniel Lingerfelt, Tyler Lingerfelt, and Kaylee Munsey; his great grandchildren, Angel Munsey, Courtney Munsey, and Kinsley Brown.
To plant a tree in memory of William Munsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.