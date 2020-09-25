William Dwight Lewis, known to his family, friends and colleagues as “Bill”, age 66, passed away on August 29th, 2020.
Bill was born on September 26th, 1953 in Hazlehurst, MS to Dan J. Lewis and Helen R. Franklin.
Bill was an incredible father and a caring person who never met a stranger. After graduating from Mississippi State University, he went on to have a successful career in sales, from which he retired in 2013.
Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and dogs. He frequently spent his weekends shopping for “treasures” (as he called them) at yard sales.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Helen R. Franklin; his father, Dan J. Lewis; his step-father, Emory Franklin; and his brothers, Dan C. Lewis and Steve Lewis.
Bill is survived by his former spouse of 36 years, Karen; his brother, James; his children Bill Jr. [Elandriel], Justin [Heather], Brock [Star], and Joel [Jessica]; his grandchildren, Janai, Zander, Bailee, Sylar, Trip, Lavender, Tate and Tenley; and his dogs Toby and Savannah.
A lakeside celebration of life will take place at 1595 Moonbranch Dr, Dadeville, AL 36853 on Saturday, September 26th at 2 p.m.