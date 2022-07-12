A memorial service will be held for Wendy on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Family Worship Center in Alexander City.
Ms. Channell was born on January 16, 1970, in Alexander City, Alabama to Thomas Wade Channell and Margaret Ann Cannon Channell. She passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 52 surrounded by her family at University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham). She was a member of Family Worship Center. Wendy loved her family and friends and enjoyed the family gatherings and the opportunity to eat her sister in law’s wonderful cooking. She would preserve her family memories by always taking pictures with them along with her many selfies. Her hobbies included spending time outdoors hunting driftwood, rocks, and pine knots.
She is survived by her brothers, Michael J. Channell, Randy S. Channell (Wendy); nephews and nieces, Matthew Channell, Zachary Channell (Jessica), Wesley Channell, Nathaniele Channell, Anthony Channell, Ashley Channell, Brittany Hagan (Seth), Kandi Channell and thirteen great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Meleisa Ann Channell and brother, Leslie Wade Channell.
To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Channell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.