Vonnie Ragsdale Hays
July 11, 1935 – March 4, 2021
Vonnie passed on March 4, 2021 at her residence in Camp Hill, Alabama. She was 85 years old. A visitation for Vonnie will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. CT until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. CT with James Matthew Powell and Reverend Charles Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
Vonnie was born July 11, 1935 to the late William L. and Mattie E. Ragsdale. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Hays.
Vonnie is survived by her daughter, Anna Lisa Powell; grandchildren, James Matthew Powell (Casy) and Ashley Crystal Powell; great-grandchildren, Courtny, Cassidy, and Preston Powell; sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Ragsdale.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.