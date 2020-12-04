Virginia Turner Nelson (87) of Alexander City passed away Wednesday morning December 2, 2020 at Chapman’s Nursing Home. She was born to Hoyt and Mamie Turner on September 16, 1933.
She loved God, people, and music and could always be counted on for a laugh. She especially enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus for several years during the Christmas season.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Marvin Forehand, Harold Gillispie, and Dan Nelson. She is survived by her sister Shirley Hunter (Ronald); two nieces Angela Mullins (Jonathan), Tina Acton (Bud); and two great-nephews and great-niece.
A graveside service for the family will be Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Hillview Memorial Park.
Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home