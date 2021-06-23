Virginia Dean White Owen was born on July 17, 1928 in Dadeville, Alabama to John Thomas White and Essa Bishop White . She died on June 20, 2021 of natural causes while living with her daughter, Kay Meinhardt, and granddaughter, Kelly Cochran (Barry).
She loved Jesus, singing hymns, and her family and pets. She was a people person, the more the better... She also enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, and baking.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Meinhardt; stepson, George S. Owen (Melody); grandchildren, Kelly Cochran (Barry), and Angela Cooper (David), and Sylvia Lewis; 4 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Willard Owen; parents; and 8 siblings.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Virginia Dean Owen, 92, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Woods Presbyterian Church. Barry Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woods Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woods Presbyterian Church.