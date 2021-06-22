Tony Mitchell, age 82, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Richard was born December 25, 1938. A visitation for Richard will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga. A burial will occur following the funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Tony is survived by his wife, Joann Mitchell; sons Michael A. Mitchell (Kimberly); and Richard Wesley Mitchell (Lisette); brother-in-law Arthur Middleton (Janice), sister-in-laws Sandra K. Mitchell and Martha K. Middleton; grandson Walter Collin Mitchell, niece Jennifer Mitchell Spradley (Chad), 5 Nieces, 1 Nephew, 7 Great Nieces and 3 Great Nephews. Tony was preceded by mother Love Jeanette Slagle; father Desmond R. Mitchell; step-father Roscoe Newton Slagle Jr.; and brothers Desmon August Mitchell, Allen Curtis Mitchell, and Roscoe newton Slagle III. Tony enlisted in the Army Nation Guard in 1963. He was discharged in 1992 and reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. He graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1961. Tony was married to Joann for 59 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and active in the Youth Mission Reach programs. He retired from Russell Corp. in 2004. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga, American Legion of Sylacauga, or American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Mitchell family. Curtis and Son North to direct.