Tony Frank Cotney, 69, of Burlington, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.
Born April 17, 1953, in Alabama, he was the son of Frank Jones and Henrietta Stephens Cotney.
Tony was a high school graduate and then attended community college before transferring to Troy College.
Tony enjoyed listening to music and watching movies. He especially enjoyed watching old movies. Tony enjoyed the art of film making and always spoke in movie quotes. His friends and family meant the world to him.
Survivors include two sisters, Phyllis Cotney of Burlington and Rita Cotney-Fetner of Valley, AL; two nieces, Nicole Sanford (Robert) Hoisington of Burlington and Monica (Randy) Kimbrough of AL; nephew, Brandon (Sherrie) Fetner of AL; several cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his partner, Danny Sheehan.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Tony Cotney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.