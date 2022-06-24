Tongpet Saffold

Funeral services for Tongpet “Pet” Saffold will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at West End Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Delee, officiating, interment will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service.
Tongpet Kumpun Saffold was born on November 15, 1947 to Lanoy Kumpun and Now Kumpun in Thailand.
“Pet” as she was affectionately known by many moved to the United States in 1970. On September 17, 1970, she married the love of her life, Paul Saffold and enjoyed 52 years of marriage.
Tongpet was a very sweet and beautiful spirited lady who enjoyed gardening. She was an avid walker putting in two or three miles daily. She loved her American family and her extended family in Thailand. But most of all she loved the Lord, her church and pastor, Donald Delee. Pet's beautiful spirit will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Pet’s precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of her husband, Paul Saffold, children, Joey Saffold, Diane Thompson (Jeff), four grandchildren, Ethan Saffold, Dr. Zachary Thompson (Jordan), Dr. Olivia Henderson (Daniel), Coby Saffold, seven great grandchildren, her church family and her Thailand family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, John Saffold, a granddaughter, Treasure Schutz, a sister, Hen Kumpun
