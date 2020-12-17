Toney Bishop
May 10, 1959 – December 14, 2020
Toney Bishop passed away on December 14, 2020 at the age of 61. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 19th at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Toney is survived by his wife, Lela Bishop of 40 years; Jessie Dean Bishop (Jenny) and their children, Farrah Duke and Allie Bishop; Allen Eugene Bishop (Jessica); Rebekah Bishop and her children, Isaiah Cansino-Torres and Cobee Holley; Matthew Bishop (Sasha) and their children, Leiam Bishop, Kara Thomas, Raelie Thomas, and Johnny Thomas; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other family members.
Toney was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.