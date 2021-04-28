Tommy Shane "Bubba" Campbell
1974 - 2021
Graveside Service for Tommy Shane "Bubba" Campbell, 46, of Alexander City, Alabama was held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Jones and Dr. Josh Sammons officiated.
Shane passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born on July 17, 1974 in Alexander City, Alabama to Tommy Ray Campbell and Elaine Patten Campbell. Shane loved his family dearly, especially his nieces. He was a jokester and prankster to all his family and friends. Shane enjoyed cooking, gardening, working with his tractor, and horseback riding.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Campbell; sister, Crystal Jones (Jeremy); nieces, Abbi and Lilli Jones; aunts, Linda Ewing and Joyce Bence; uncle, Wade Patten (Ginger), and many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, George and Lois Patten and Doyle and O'Neal Campbell.
