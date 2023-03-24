Thomas Randal ("Randy") King 74 passed away on March 12, 2023 at EAMC in Opelika AL. He was born August 22, 1948 in Alexander City, AL to Sim Allen King and Justine Blanks King. He is survived by his wife Lynda Stanfield King, married 50 years, and his sons Kevin Bryan King of Auburn and Christopher Allen King (Miranda) of Opelika; sister Kimberly Kay Reed (Ron) of Deland FL.
He was a military veteran, Captain US Army during the Vietnam era. He retired from Auburn University as a design project manager in 2012.
Randy enjoyed spending his time, watching, listening, and documenting birds in his most favorite spot in the world, his backyard, especially when the hummingbirds showed up. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
A service will be held on Sunday, April 2 at the Town Creek Park cemetery pavilion (1150 South Gay St., Auburn AL) at 1:00pm, followed by a celebration of life at a place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation to Saint Jude's children hospital would be appreciated.
