Thomas Randal ("Randy") King 74 passed away on March 12, 2023 at EAMC in Opelika AL. He was born August 22, 1948 in Alexander City, AL to Sim Allen King and Justine Blanks King. He is survived by his wife Lynda Stanfield King, married 50 years, and his sons Kevin Bryan King of Auburn and Christopher Allen King (Miranda) of Opelika; sister Kimberly Kay Reed (Ron) of Deland FL.

