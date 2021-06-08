Thomas Dale Anderson
1945-2021
A memorial service for Thomas Dale Anderson, 75, of Winston-Salem, NC and formerly of Alexander City will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Rev. Bobby Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time.
Mr. Anderson was born on September 15, 1945, in Alexander City to John T. and Helen Anderson. Dale loved Alabama football, gospel music, and old country music. He enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows. Dale was a very social person and loved to talk with anyone he encountered. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Linda B. Anderson; daughter, Sherri Andrews (Ernie); sons Chris Anderson (Tara) and Ricky Anderson (Jenny); grandchildren, Andy Andrews (Morgan), Elijah Andrews, Molli Andrews, Matt Anderson, David Anderson, Marie Anderson, Rachel Anderson, Maggi Anderson, and Abbi Anderson; great-grandchildren, Emma and Kade Andrews; sister, Elaine Forbus (Mickey); and niece Cindy Balint.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Children’s Harbor, One Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010, or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.