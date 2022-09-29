1927-2022 - Thelma West Pitts, 95, died Monday morning, September 26, 2022, at her home in the Stillwaters community in Dadeville, Alabama. Preceding her in death are her parents, Raymond and Thelma West, and her husband, Glenwood Pitts. Thelma is survived by four children: her daughter Toni Skipper (Harold), and her three sons Ron (Betsy), Rusty, and Steve Pitts (Debbie). Also surviving Thelma are 10 grandchildren: Tara Skipper, Kevin Pitts (Stacy), and Maxwell Pitts (Kathy), Katie White (Will), Philip Pitts (Cassie), Steven Pitts, Becky Brooms (Anderson), Brian Pitts, Wesley Pitts (Heather) and Caitlen Pitts. Thelma also took great pride in being the great grandmother to 13 children. Thelma was so very proud of her large family and took every opportunity to talk about each and every one of them to any who would listen.
Thelma grew up in small rural community of Safford, Alabama where she lived with her parents and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister, Judy West Bell, her brothers, Raymond Lee West Jr. and Richard West. Thelma always gave credit to the community of Safford and her church for instilling in her a passion and care for others.
After she was graduated from Orrville High School, a school near the community of Stafford, she attended Alabama State College for Women in Montevallo, Alabama, now known at the University of Montevallo. Thelma and her husband married at a young age and they raised their four children in numerous small towns in Alabama.
After her husband’s retirement, Thelma and Glen moved to Stillwater’s. They enjoyed the community, especially the golf course. Thelma was always active in the community and at 94 helped form a Newcomer’s Club, welcoming new families to Dadeville and the Stillwaters community.
Thelma was a beautiful Southern lady who was gracious, but she was also one who voiced her opinions. She led a live of life full with lasting friendships, with those who lived near to her or to those who homes were far away. In her typical manner of kindness and reaching out to others, Thelma sent hundreds of “Sleep Well Tonight” or “Have a Good Day” greetings via email to her friends every day.
A graveside service will be held at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice in Thelma’s name.
