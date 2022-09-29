1927-2022 - Thelma West Pitts, 95, died Monday morning, September 26, 2022, at her home in the Stillwaters community in Dadeville, Alabama. Preceding her in death are her parents, Raymond and Thelma West, and her husband, Glenwood Pitts.  Thelma is survived by four children: her daughter Toni Skipper (Harold), and her three sons Ron (Betsy), Rusty, and Steve Pitts (Debbie). Also surviving Thelma are 10 grandchildren: Tara Skipper, Kevin Pitts (Stacy), and Maxwell Pitts (Kathy), Katie White (Will), Philip Pitts (Cassie), Steven Pitts, Becky Brooms (Anderson), Brian Pitts, Wesley Pitts (Heather) and Caitlen Pitts. Thelma also took great pride in being the great grandmother to 13 children. Thelma was so very proud of her large family and took every opportunity to talk about each and every one of them to any who would listen.

