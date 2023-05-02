Terry Wayne May, 72, of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. He was born July 27, 1950 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Bill and Annie May.
In his younger years, he loved to race go-carts. He also enjoyed bowling and riding his Harley. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Felix and Curtis May, and one sister, Vanita Wilson. He is survived by his significant other, Jill Yates; Sister, Fleeta Thornton; brother, Barry May (Janice); sisters-in-laws, Carlean and Sheila Renea May; seven nephews and three nieces. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 pm at Wind Creek State Park Pavilion #3.
