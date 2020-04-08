Heaven gained a special angel on Monday, April 6, 2020 when Terry Pearson, 37, passed unexpectedly following a construction accident at his home. He was a native of Alexander City, AL and resided in Johnson City, TN since 2002.
Terry was a residential contractor who had the gift of transforming customers’ dreams into reality.
He attended First Christian Church and was active in mission work with Central Baptist Church. He was preparing for his fourth mission trip to Guatemala.
Terry loved all sports, especially Alabama football. He was very involved in coaching and mentoring youth sports in Johnson City. He was a member of Thunder Valley Fitness and Mountain Top CrossFit.
Terry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of fifteen years, Marci; children Dakota and AnnaGrace; parents, Terry Lynn Pearson (Jamie), Martha McMahan Johnson (Mark); father-in-love Gary Brand and mother-in-love, Ellen Martin; siblings, Jason (Haley), James (Whitney), and Rachael; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Since Terry enjoyed spending most of his free time mentoring children in youth sports, the family requests that donations may be made to:
JC Parks and Rec Foundation earmarked for youth sports
P.O. Box 3661
Johnson City, TN 37602
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Terry’s family will host a Celebration of his Life at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Pearson family.