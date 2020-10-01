Funeral services for Talmadge Tidwell, age 97, of Wadley will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jack Womack officiating. Burial will follow at Wadley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Mr. Tidwell passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Brown Nursing Home in Alexander City, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Hardy Tidwell of Wadley; son, Sherwood Tidwell (Christie) of Hoover; three grandsons, Timothy Tidwell, Ben Tidwell and Luke Tidwell; and one sister Pauline Neely of Alexander City, AL.
Pallbearers will be Carl Davis, Pete Stewart, Timothy Tidwell, Ben Tidwell, Luke Tidwell, David Wilkins, Chesley Neely, and Jerry Bice.
A Randolph County native, Mr. Tidwell was born on May 16, 1923, the son of Grady and Arcatie Nix Tidwell. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wadley and worked as a Shift Engineer at Transcontinental Gas Pipeline for 28 years. He served in WWII as a heavy machine gunner. He was involved in combat in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Talmadge Tidwell, Jr.
