T.S. Tuck, 78, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 2, 2021. He was born to parents Fletcher and Mary Lucy (Ballard) Tuck on February 4, 1943, in Alexander City, Alabama.
T.S. graduated from Laurel High School in 1961 and joined the United States Air Force in 1962. He was proud of his military service and enjoyed exploring the world, spending time in Newfoundland, Albuquerque, Greece, Germany, South Dakota, Hawaii, and Wyoming. While in Germany, he met and married Rosa Maria Kuhne. They had 2 daughters together.
Retirement from the military brought him back to his favorite place, Albuquerque, New Mexico where he continued his talents in the food services for 30 years. T.S. was known for his love of music, singing, and dancing. His hobbies included league bowling, fishing and exploring places in the Southwest.
T.S. Tuck is survived by his daughters, Tamia (Tuck) Hansen and Derena Tuck, stepsons Alois and Manfred Schmoller, sister Peggy (Tuck) Massengale, six grandchildren and Rosa Maria Tuck. He will be laid to rest in the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.