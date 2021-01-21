Susan Whitney
January 22, 1957 – January 20, 2021
Ms. Susan I Whitney passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1957 in Talladega county to Donald M. and Sara J. Skaggs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; former husband, Preston Whitney; and grandson, Taylor.
Susan was survived by her two children, Misty Barefield (Mike) Chasity Hammond (Jamie); grandchildren, Tylor, Abbey, Baillie, Skylynn, Bree, Jasmin, Andrew, and Miranda. Great-grandchildren, Christian and Jaxon; sister, Donna Bishop (Ronnie), Betty Lovelady (Tommy), Shelia Trauna (Phil); brother, Donald Skaggs; father of her children, Mickey Bussie; special nieces and nephews who adored her like a mother, and her beloved dog, Pearl.
Susan was a talented cook, artist, and gardener. She loved the water, beach and Alabama football. Susan was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
A private memorial will be held at her daughter’s residence.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.