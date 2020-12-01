Stanley “Mack” Patterson
September 18, 1951 – November 29, 2020
Stanley “Mack” Patterson of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on November 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 69. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the parlor of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers from 5-7 p.m. An interment of cremated remains will take place at Dadeville City Cemetery on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m.
He was born on September 18, 1951 to the late Lurlene Monroe and Mack Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Patterson; children, Michael McCain (Kelly), Kim Ward (Jamey), and Kevin Patterson; grandchildren, Ryan Ward, Jackson Patterson, Makayla Patterson; two sisters, Wilburline Fuller (Charles) and Martha Price; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
