Shirley J. Reagan
1945 - 2021
Funeral Service for Shirley J. Reagan, 76, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Tony Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Shirley passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Adams Health and Rehab. She was born on April 5, 1945 in Roberta, Georgia to Bruce and Virginia Cook Reagan. Shirley loved her family dearly. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with them. She loved to sing and enjoyed Gospel and Classic Country. Shirley had a wonderful sense of humor and would always speak what was on her mind.
She is survived by her son, Barry Hammonds of Sylacauga, AL; daughter, Angelique Cantrell (Jason) of Springville, AL; grandchildren, Dylan Hammonds, Kelsey Ryan (Andy), and Kaylie Cantrell; great-grandson, Banks Ryan; sisters, Mary Louise Parker (Ray), Gaynell Hammonds (Donnie), and Rosie Dorough (Charlie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Reagan; and sisters, Betty Jo Page, Paula Watts, and Rita Wethington.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.