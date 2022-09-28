Funeral services for Shirley Turner Curlee Hunter will be Friday September 30th, 11:00 a.m. at Orr Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
Mrs. Hunter passed away September 27, 2022 after an extended illness. She was born April 2, 1940 to Archie Hoyt Turner and Mamie Morris.
Shirley had a gift for listening, and people often sought her out for advice and comfort. She enjoyed cooking and was best known for her perfect red velvet cake. Always a member of the church choir, Shirley loved to sing and traveled with the Gospel Messengers for close to a decade.
Shirley began working at Russell Corporation right out of high school and retired in 2005 after 45 years. She was always proud of her daughters and grandchildren and loved spending time with them and giving them special gifts to celebrate memorable occasions.
She was predeceased by her first husband Harold F. Curlee, her father Hoyt Turner, mother Mamie Turner, and sister Virginia Nelson.
She is survived by her husband Ronald L. Hunter, daughters Angela Mullins (Jonathan), Tina Acton (Dallas), grandsons Scott Johns (Krissi) and Brad Mullins (Shannon), granddaughters Megan Mullins and Samantha Acton, and great granddaughters Madison and Olivia Johns.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
