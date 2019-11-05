Shayne Jordan “Jordy” Bence
December 11, 1992 – November 2, 2019
Jordy passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 26. A visitation for Jordy will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers on Wednesday, November, 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. CST. A Funeral Service will be held at Dadeville Church of God located at 425 Horseshoe Bend Road in Dadeville, Alabama on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Noon.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Otis C. Woodruff. He is survived by his parents, Kim Lamb (Jim), Gary Sims; wife, Shannon Sims; son, Peyton Bence; sister, Hillary Rehr; brothers, Gene Lamb and Patrick Mann; special niece, Bentlee Mann; baby sister, Gabby Lamb; grandparents; Lynn and Linda Forbus; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; aunts, Nancy McGouyrk (Jimmy), Sara Askew (Kyle), Leigh Anne Caldwell (Cam); as well as, numerous close friends, some of which were like brothers.
He was an avid Alabama Football fan…Roll Tide! He loved fishing, rafting, mud-riding, and anything at the river. He was full of life. He loved people and was extremely humble.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.