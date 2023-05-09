Funeral service for Sgt. Dylan Gentry, 21, of Verbena, Alabama, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at Rockford Baptist Church. Brother Jeff Fuller will officiate. Burial and full military honors will follow at Coosa River Cemetery in Deatsville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Rockford Baptist Church.
Sgt. Dylan Gentry passed away tragically Monday, May 1, 2023, at his residence in Fort Hood, Texas. He was an active military sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was born September 13, 2001 to Willie Gentry and Katina Potter Gentry. Dylan was a beloved and amazing son, brother, husband and father who cannot be replaced.
Dylan grew up in central Alabama, attending high school at Verbena where he played football and basketball. He was an avid sports fan who loved to laugh, have fun and spend time with his family and friends. Family was the most important thing to Dylan, and he had a smile that could light up a room.
A member of Rockford Baptist Church, Dylan was extremely close to his faith in God. Before leaving for the military, he was a resident of Dadeville and Alexander City.
Just after turning 19, Dylan enlisted in the U.S. military on Sept. 22, 2020. After completing his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, Dylan was stationed at Fort Hood, where he was an infantryman in Company B, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
During his time in the military, Dylan was awarded several medals including the Army Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Combat and Special Skill Badge Basic Marksmanship Qual Badge Sharpshooter; and Bar, Weapon: Machinegun.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sgt. Dylan Gentry is survived by his father, Willie Gentry; brothers, Charles (Lizi) Gwin; Wayne (Michelle) Gentry; Scott (Destiny) Gentry; sisters, Maranda Gwin and Elizabeth Gentry; his wife of 1 year, Shea McGuire; nephews, Isaac Gentry, Jonah Gentry, Kyler Dennis, James Chapman, David Chapman, Matthew Kiser; nieces, Paisley Gentry, Hailey Gentry, Naomie Reid, Noa Gentry; grandparents, Nancy Ledger Baird and Doug Potter as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katina Louise (Potter) Gentry; his son, Theo Travis Gentry; and grandparents James Gentry and Daisy Gentry.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.