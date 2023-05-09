Gentry, Willie (1).JPG
Funeral service for Sgt. Dylan Gentry, 21, of Verbena, Alabama, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at Rockford Baptist Church. Brother Jeff Fuller will officiate. Burial and full military honors will follow at Coosa River Cemetery in Deatsville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Rockford Baptist Church.

