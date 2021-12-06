Sara Taunton

Sara was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, near Eagle Creek, the fourth child of Earlie and Kate (Scroggins) McKelvey. Her dad died when she was eight years old, and she lived her early childhood in the Russell Mills Village in Alexander City, where her mother worked at Russell Mills folding men’s undershirts.
When Sara was 12, her mother became unable to work, and they moved to Opelika, to the Old Mill Village, and a house there on 1st Avenue, where Sara’s sister, Marguerette, and her husband Rovene (Milam) lived.
Sara attended Opelika Schools (Clift High) but quit school in 10th grade, at age 16, because JT Taunton had proposed marriage.
JT and Sara married on December 20, 1941, as soon as Sara turned 16. Soon after marriage, JT volunteered for the Army because World War II had begun. JT and Sara remained married for 75 years.
While JT was overseas, Sara began work at the telephone company, Southern Bell, where she worked as an operator for 31 years.
Sara was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband (JT) and her sisters, Marguerette (Rovene Milam), Mary Ann (James Barton), and Helen (Lawton Pemberton).
She is survived by her only son, JT Taunton, Jr. (Nancy), two grandsons: Derek (Shannon) and Brent (Gabriela), and four great grandchildren: Jennifer (Jake Phillips), Brooks, Daniel, and David.
It must be said that Sara considered her nephew, Bobby Lee Taunton (Wanda) as a 2nd son. She also loved nieces and nephews: Syble Pemberton Johnston, Jimmy Pemberton, Ray Taunton, Gail Taunton McGrady, Earl Milam, Becky Jane Taunton Mann, and Debra Taunton McDonald.
Jt and Sara were loyal members of Pepperell Methodist Church from the construction of the church building until recently closed.
Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at 10:00 AM Funeral Service will follow at the Chapel there at 11:00 AM, and the burial at Garden Hills Cemetery.
All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Flowers are accepted, but as an alternative donation may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, Al, 36801. Please mark your check for: Quilting Ministry.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara Taunton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.