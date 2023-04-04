A Celebration of Life for Sandrea Elaine Taylor, age 34 of Ashland, will be held on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at First Assembly of God in Ashland with Pastor Keith Jones officiating.  Sandrea graduated from Benjamin Russell High School.  In her working career, she had worked in food service at Bill Nichols veterans Home as well as Browns Nursing Home in Alexander City, McDonalds in Ashland and recently was working as a pilot truck driver for Gary Ingram Paving.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandrea Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

