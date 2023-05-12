A Celebration of Life Service for Sandra Lisenby Thompson, 80, of Alexander City, will be at St. James Episcopal Church, 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 13th.
Sandra passed away surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Russell Medical. She was born December 31,1942 in Montgomery, Alabama to Luther Lisenby and Mary Baldwin Lisenby. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, John Edgar Thompson of Alexander City; sons, Shawn Thompson and Scott (Amy) Thompson; and grandchildren, Rene' Thompson, Zachary Thompson, and Wesley Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Luther Lisenby, Jr. and Jerry Lisenby; and sister, Peggy Thigpin.
Sandra was a Master Gardener and enjoyed growing vegetables and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed spending time watching and playing tennis with her tennis pals. She was deeply involved in countless church activities. She loved her life on Lake Martin and sharing that life with her treasured family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare staffs of Russell Medical and Enhabit Hospice for all of their loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Russell Hospital Foundation, St. James Episcopal Church or Lake Martin Humane Shelter
