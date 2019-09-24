Committed into the loving care of God through Jesus Christ, Sammy Thomas Waller, Jr., passed away peacefully at his residence early Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Sam, as many called him, deeply loved his family and was involved in his local church, North Wood United Methodist, Florence, Alabama. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for arrowheads and had a collection of remote control airplanes that he had built and flown.
Sam served in the United States Air Force, to later graduate from Auburn University in Mechanical Engineering. Some of his work included the aerospace industry and electric power generation with TVA, where he served for many years at the Colbert Steam Plant until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Thomas Waller and Lurline Olivia Dorman Waller and his two older sisters, Mary Frances Waller Sivy and Ann Waller Dorsey. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha Ann Galloway Waller, and his three children: Eric Dorman Waller in China (near Shanghai); Ann Renee Waller McKay and husband, Frank Rodgers McKay, of Gainsville, Georgia; and Mary Celeste Waller Dirickson and husband, Mark Alan Dirickson of Fayetteville, Georgia. His surviving grandchildren are Catherine Anne McKay Yancy, Elizabeth Ashley McKay, Olivia Celeste Dirickson and Aubrey Anne Dirickson. He is also survived by his niece, Frances Dorsey, of Nova Scotia, Canada, and his nephew, Michael Sivy, of Washington, D.C.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama. The next day, Friday, September 27th, at 2 p.m., a graveside service and burial will be held in his hometown, Tallassee, Alabama, at Rose Hill Cemetery. On Saturday, October 12th, at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held at North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sam's memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital ([http://]www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude), or North Wood United Methodist Church’s Mission of Love fund, or the charity of your choice.
