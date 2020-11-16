Sammy D. Wade
September 30, 1951 - November 10, 2020
Sammy D. Wade, 69, of Inman, SC passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 30, 1951 in Lusk, Wyoming. He was the son of the late Earl L. Wade and Evelyn M.Jordan Wade.
Mr. Wade was in chemical sales 20 plus years with Apexical Inc. and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Sharon Wiles Wade, daughters, Colleen Wade of Sevierville, TN, Courtney Dobbins (Andrew) of Duncan, SC, and Kirby Parham (Daniel) of Roebuck, SC; Grandchildren, Reese Dobbins, Sophia Dobbins and Will Parham. Sister Sandra Wade Adams; nephew Wade Adams (Ashley) and Great nephew Brooks Adams.
He is predeceased by a sister, Sherry Ann Wade and wife Kelsie Graves Wade of 23 years.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge of Alexander City, AL Saturday November 21, 2020 from 2-4 p,.m. CST