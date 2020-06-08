Sabrina Melinda Cobb passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Charlotte, NC, at her home of natural causes. Born January 7, 1956 in Alexander City, Alabama to Alice Pauline (Harris) and Charles A. Cobb. She graduated from Benjamin Russell High School and received her Associates Degree in Interior Design from Central Alabama Community College. In 1998, Sabrina relocated from Birmingham, AL to Charlotte.
She was lovingly cared for by her surviving sister, Sandra Cobb Miller and her husband, John D. Miller and her nephew, David S. Miller and grand-nephew, Joseph E. Miller, were close supporters as well. Also assisting in her care were friends, Paula and Craig Reutlinger of Charlotte. Sabrina was always devoted to her dogs and was a strong supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
She is also survived by one child, Sean Penton and his family.
Upon her wishes, Sabrina’s ashes will be scattered in the ocean along the Florida coastline.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.