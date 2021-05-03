Roy Gary Sims
October 29, 1955 – May 1, 2021
Gary Sims, passed on May 1, 2021 at the age of 65. Visitation for Gary will be held from 5-7 p.m. on May 5, 2021 in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers. Funeral will be at Dadeville Church of God Thursday, May 6 at 11 a.m. with brother Jimmy Sims officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Willene Smith Sims and Roy Raymond Sims
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Leigh Caldwell (Kenny Noe); grandchildren, RaeLeigh Hope Caldwell, Addison Kirklynn Caldwell; brothers, Tony Sims (Peggy) and Danny Sims (Ruth); step-mother, Linda Gail Sims. Step-brothers and sisters, Lowell Thomas, Wanda Sherrer (Danny), Larry Thomas (Amanda), Buddy Thomas, Rita Phillips (Dale); aunts, Alice Cleveland and Betty Harper.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.