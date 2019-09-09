Robin Eddie “Hummingbird” Bradford
1954 - 2019
Memorial Service for Robin Eddie “Hummingbird” Bradford, 65, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Dick Stark and Bro. Jolly Young will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Robin passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Russell Medical. He was born on May 5, 1954 in Alexander City, Alabama to Woodrow Wilson Bradford and Eddie Mae Goss Bradford.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Johns (Tim); granddaughters, Paige Jenkins and Hope Abercrombie; brother, David Bradford (Jan); nephew, Matthew Bradford (Lorie) and his niece, Holly Bell (Dave).
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the Alex City Fire Department Fitness Fund, Attn: Chief Reese McAlister, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.