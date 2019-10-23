Robert Vincent Tarvin, Sr.
1931 - 2019
A Celebration of Life Service for Robert Vincent Tarvin, Sr., 88, of Dadeville, Alabama will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Red Ridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Floyd Carmack and Rev. Vicki Cater will officiate.
Mr. Tarvin passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia to Cecil Tarvin and Sara Westbrook Tarvin. He was a member of Red Ridge United Methodist Church. Mr. Tarvin was retired from warehouse management and was also an Army National Guard Veteran. He enjoyed reading, writing poems, growing roses, fishing, boating and brown bagging at Red Ridge UMC.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa Marie Tarvin; daughters, Vicci Goostree-Hancock (Curtiss) of Woodstock, GA, Vesta Tarvin of Southport, NC; son, Robert Vincent Tarvin, Jr. (Diana) of Clarksville, TN; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and his sister, Anne Austin.
He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Vance Tarvin; grandson, Arthur James Tarvin; parents; sisters, Margie Clayton and Shirley Petty and his brothers, Leon Tarvin, Jim Tarvin and Elmo Forrest.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Tarvin's memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.