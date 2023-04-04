Robert Farrington Clayton died on March 31, 2023. He was born on December 3, 1936 to Marcus McLean Clayton and Thelma Dunn Clayton, in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Farrington Clayton, Jr. and two older brothers; Marcus McLean Clayton, Jr. and George Alexander Clayton, IIII. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Margaret Shaffer Clayton; his daughter Elizabeth Clayton Victory (Stefan); two stepdaughters, Kimberly Hastings Flanagan and Karen Elizabeth Hastings (Stephanie); three grandsons, Austin Victory, Clayton Victory, Mason Victory; and five step-grandsons Asher and Alex Flanagan, and Hayden, Hunter, and Harland Ross.

