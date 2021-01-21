BOLAN, Robert “David”, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama formerly of Tallassee, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:53. David lived a Godly life filled with many adventures and made everlasting memories along the way. His life was filled with adversity and many challenges, yet he was triumphant and successful in meeting and conquering each and every obstacle in his path. He suffered a horrific injury as a teenager that changed his life forever. He found a way to take his new challenges, and through determination and adversity, he beat the odds. David knew that he had been blessed with a new life and that God had a plan for his life. He lived each day as if it were the last day and blessed everyone he came to know. He used his second chance at life to bring encouragement, joy and love to everyone around him. He strived each day to be a Godfearing man, a loving husband, wonderful father, and gentle grandfather. He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and strength for his family. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Thelma Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Doug Chappelle and Reverend Donnie Barber officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with Gassett Funeral Home directing. David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Alfie Bolan. He is survived by his wife, Regina, and children, son, John (Brittany) Aldridge; daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Peterson, Adrienne Bolan, and Jamie Aldridge; sisters, Peggy (Ben) Little, Linda Butler; brother Phil Rodriguez; 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, Reid Butler, Trey Butler, Jon Erik Gam, Corey Adair, Ashley Payton, James Payton, Jason Payton, Jim Peterson; and Jr. pallbearers Ethan Green, Harrison Green and Donavan Aldridge; Honorary Pall bearers are Barry Adair, Bibba Carr, Dave Davis and Luther Mooney. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net