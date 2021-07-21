Ricky Lynn Guthrie
December 14, 1962 – July 17, 2021
Funeral Services for Mr. Rickey Lynn Guthrie, 58 of Dadeville, will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Church of Christ in Jackson’s Gap. Rev. Miles Crouch will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Ricky Lynn Guthrie was born December 14, 1962 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Mary Crouch Guthrie and Henry Guthrie.
Ricky was a fun and loving young man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going out to eat. His most enjoyable moments were to wave his flag/flyers and look through books. But of most, the brightest part of his day was when he received his favorite snack,
“A Honey Bun and Coke”.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers, Jerald and Jerry.
Mr. Guthrie gained his heavenly wings and journey home to be with Lord and his mother on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Opelika, Alabama.
Rickey precious memories will always cherished by his sisters, Patricia Guthrie, Kathy (Ronnie) Hill , his brother, Chris ( Helen) Guthrie his nieces and nephews, Autumn, Austin (Bre) Abbi, Alli, Alex, Payton, and Baxlee
Condolences can send to the family at wrightsfuneralservice.com
Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home